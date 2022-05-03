Boarman, Jeff, 63, died Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church. Burial: St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery.
Clancy, Virginia, 93, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Crowe, Agnes, 90, died Saturday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Gunn, Barbara, 64, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Johnson, Catherine, 67, died Saturday. Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church.
Knott, Bernice, 73, died Sunday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday at Cecil Funeral Home.
Murray, Thomas, 75, died Friday. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Garden. Visitation: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Phelps, Janet, 69, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: South Hampton Cemetery. Visitation: noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Reynolds, Jimmie, 77, died Saturday. Service: noon Wednesday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home. Burial: Lewisport Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Wilson, Audrey, 80, died Saturday. Service: Noon Wednesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
