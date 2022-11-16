Davisson, Julia, 85, died Saturday. Service: Noon Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
DeArmond, Jimmie, 77, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: New Cypress Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Fillman, Jeffery, 67, died Saturday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Friday at Brescia University’s Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at Brescia University.
Galloway, Scott, 56, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Services: 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at The Deck Beach Bar & Kitchen in Tybee Island, Georgia.
Greer, Jerry, 64, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Lorenzen, Bette, 85, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at United Presbyterian Church in Lebanon. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Loyd, Anna, 78, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Martin, Johnny, 83, died Friday. Service: Noon Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: New Cypress Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Milan, Juanita, 82, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Leighs Chapel General Baptist Church. Burial: Old Jackson Cemetery. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Mineer, Scarlet, 84, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Morris, Jerrie, 78, died Thursday. Service: Noon Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Payne, Carl, 76, died Friday. Funeral Mass: 1 p.m. Wednesday at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Burial: St. Anthony Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the Mass Wednesday at the church.
Sullivan, Judith, 70, died Friday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Thursday at Precious Blood Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass Thursday at the church.
White, Patsy, 84, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Oakwood Cemetery, Hartford. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
