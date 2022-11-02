Alvey, Delana, 62, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Henderson.
Cotton, Eugene, 79, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Clear Run Baptist Church Cemetery, Ohio County. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Creager, Robert, 95, died. Service: 1 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Old Jackson Cemetery. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Galloway, Scott, 56, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Services: 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden and 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at The Deck Beach Bar & Kitchen in Tybee Island, Georgia.
Goff, William, 78, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Echols General Baptist Church, Echols Church Lane. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Heltsley, Martha, 82, died Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Service: 6 p.m. Wednesday at Powderly Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Jarvis, Shirley, 78, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Moore, Monia, 90, died Sunday. Service: Noon Thursday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Fairview Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Moorman, Martin, 70, died Tuesday, October 26, 2022. Service: Noon Wednesday at McFarland Funeral Home.
Nations, Joy, 77, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Echols Church of God.
Rodgers, Jean, 93, died Sunday. Service: Noon Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Sallee, Billy, 63, died Saturday. Service: Noon Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Storm, Aron, 30, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Weedman, James, 67, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. Service: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Maceo Baptist Church, Maceo.
Wilcox, Brenda, 74, died Thursday. Service: Noon Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
