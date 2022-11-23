Daugherty, Jerry, 68, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Sorgho Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Jones, Michael, 61, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church. Visitation: 9 a.m. to 10:20 a.m. at Hager Funeral Home in Brandenburg.
McRoy, Woodson, 81, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Harvest Baptist Temple. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Murphy, Peter, 58, died Saturday. Service: Noon Wednesday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Liberty Cemetery Cynthiana, Indiana. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Rice, Martha, 80, died Sunday. Service: 4 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Roehm, Charles, 74, died Friday. Service: Noon Wednesday at Yellow Creek Baptist Church. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Whittaker, Geraldine, 94, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
