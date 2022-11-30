Chewing, Sharon, 68, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Locust Hill Cemetery, Evansville, Indiana. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Edge, James, 78, died Sunday. Service: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 3:30 p.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Ford, Lisa, 58, died Thursday. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Oakwood Cemetery, Hartford. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Gray, Mary, 80, died Thursday. Funeral Mass: Noon Wednesday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Visitation: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Hardesty, Margerie, 89, died Saturday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Carmel Home. Burial: Mater Dolorosa. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the Carmel Home.
Howard, Joyce, 88, died Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Lanham, Brian, 52, died Friday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Thursday at St. William Catholic Church, Knottsville. Burial: St. William’s Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6 p.m., Wednesday and 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Nugent, Hershel, 74, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Tell City, Indiana.
Pendley, Robert, 83, died Thursday, November 24, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Tucker Memorial Chapel, Sacramento. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the funeral home.
Putman, Linda, 69, died Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Jagoe Cemetery.
Reeves, Calvin, 97, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Vernal Grove Church Cemetery, with military honors. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Rhineberger, Florence, 72, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Nickel Ridge Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Stewart, David, 68, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hunter Funeral Home. Burial: Cedar Grove Cemetery, Lebanon, Tennessee. Visitation: Prior to the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Wilkins, Clarence, 94, died Monday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Thursday at Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery, with full military honors. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
