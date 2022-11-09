Addington, Mary, 96, died Thursday. Service: Noon Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Ashworth, Gary, 70, died Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Service: Noon Wednesday at Gibson & Fun Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Book, Jonathan, 54, died Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Service: Noon Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens Field of Honor with full military honors. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Brooks, Nettie, 77, died Sunday. Service: 10 a.m. Thursday at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Chapman, Norma, 73, died Friday. Service: 9 a.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 8 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Galloway, Scott, 56, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Services: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at The Deck Beach Bar & Kitchen in Tybee Island, Georgia.
Johnson, Sarah, 92, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 2 p.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
King, John, 75, died Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Mount Carmel Cemetery, Utica. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Lanham, John, 83, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Martin, Wallace, 83, died Sunday. Service: Noon Friday at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: West End. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Morphew, Kenny, 60, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home. Burial: Oak Grove Church Cemetery. Visitation 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Nations, Joy, 77, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Echols Church of God.
Quinn, Randall, 87, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Onton Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Sebree Chapel.
Posey, Unie, 83, died Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Service: Noon Saturday at Zion Baptist Church, Owensboro. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Radloff, Edward, 63, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Shauntee, Gladys, 102, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday in the chapel at Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery.
Sowders, Doris, 88, died Sunday. Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday at Whitesville Baptist Church. Burial: Cates Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Stevenson, Jane, 91, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Whelan, William, 87, died Friday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial: Grove Hill Cemetery, Shelbyville.
