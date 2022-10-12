Eagan, Michael, 78, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Sorgho. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Fredell, Rita, 49, died Friday. Service: 10 a.m. Thursday at Horsley Chapel Cemetery in Hardinsburg.
Jones, Velma, 94, died Saturday. Service: 10 a.m. Thursday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Kinison, Hubert, 67, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Tucker Funeral Home. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Koenig, John, 66, died Friday. Service: 10 a.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery, Central City. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Krauss, Janice, 85, died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, at Prospect United Methodist Church, Bristol, Connecticut.
Marcin, Linda, 66, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Pontiac, Illinois. Burial: St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home in Pontiac, Illinois.
Marksberry, Steve, 52, died Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Morton, John, 81, died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Service: 10 a.m. until noon Saturday at Christ Church United Methodist, Louisville.
Pendley, Charlotte, 67, died Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Funeral services: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery.
Stone, John, 75, died Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
