Bratcher, Marion, 75, died Sunday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Friday at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church. A bereavement dinner will follow the Mass in the church cafeteria.
Dudgeon, Taylor, 21, died Saturday. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory.
Heaverin, Dorothy, 70, died Friday, Oct. 14. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: St. Romuald Cemetery. Visitation: 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service on the next day.
Howard, James, 89, died Sunday. Service: Noon Wednesday at Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Knight, James, 84, died Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Burial will follow.
Leggs, Lakiesha, 42, died Saturday. Service: Noon Saturday at Bethel Baptist Church, Drakesboro. Burial: West End Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Level, Raymond, 68, died Sunday. Service: Noon Wednesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Mt. Pisgah Cemetery.
Norris, Richard, 86, died Friday. Service: 3 p.m. Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Stuart, Agnes, 94, died Friday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery.
Teasley, Kenneth, 67, died Friday. Service: Noon Wednesday at St. Stephen Cathedral. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 10 to 11:45 a.m. Wednesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
