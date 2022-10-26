Bratcher, Harold, 76, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Greens Chapel Cemetery, Greenville.
Dowdy, Cynthia, 58, died Saturday. Service: 3 p.m. Friday at Allen Funeral Home, Bloomington, Indiana. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Connor, John, 70, died Sunday. Funeral Mass: Noon Friday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Cecil Funeral Home, Whitesville.
Galloway, Scott, 56, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Services: 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden and 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at The Deck Beach Bar & Kitchen in Tybee Island, Georgia.
Hill, Pamela, 73, died Saturday. Service: 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Visitation: 5 p.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Hundley, James, 94, died Saturday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Peter of Alcantara Catholic Church. Burial: St. Peter of Alcantara Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Jarboe, John, 71, died Saturday. Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Newton Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, Fordsville. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Jones, Stacey, 56, died Saturday. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam.
Lawrence, Helena, 96, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel. Burial: Lewisport Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Nations, Joy, 77, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Echols Church of God.
Roberts, Sanford, 74, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Highway Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Robertson, Ruby, 83, died Friday. Funeral services: 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation: 3-6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Stevens, Mary, 80, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Union Chapel General Baptist Church. Burial: Union Chapel Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Tomb, William, 81, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Episcopal Church, Owensboro. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday in the parish hall at the church.
Vinecke, Dorothy, 96, died Saturday. Service: 10 a.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Fairmont Cemetery, Henderson. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Walker, Nancy, 86, died Saturday. Services: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at James H Davis Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Wells, Jerry, 83, died Thursday. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Alexander East Chapel, Evansville, Indiana.
Commented