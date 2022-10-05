Fulkerson, Catherine, 87, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and noon until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Gilmore, Eldon, 73, died Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Service: Noon Sunday at Panther Creek Park in the North Kuegel Shelter.
Gaddis, Mary, 83, died Wednesday. Service: Noon Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Heltsley, Douglas, 66, died Friday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Pisgah Cemetery.
Hill, Amanda, 35, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Buck Creek Baptist Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Howard, Joseph, 86, died Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Greensburg United Methodist Church. Burial: Springhill Cemetery, Decatur County, Indiana. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Gillilan-Howe Funeral Home, Greensburg, Indiana.
Jackson, Kevin, 58, died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Liberty Internation Ministries, Waldorf, Maryland.
Mattingly, Richard, 76, died Monday. Funeral Mass: Noon Thursday at St. William Catholic Church. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Mosley, Mary, 86, died Friday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Following service at Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Richey, David, 53, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Shiloh Cemetery, Rockport, Indiana. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Smith, Margaret, 93, died Saturday. Funeral Mass: Noon Friday at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. Burial: St. Louis Cemetery. Visitation 2 to 6 p.m., with prayers and a rosary at 6 p.m., Thursday and until 11 a.m. Friday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home, Henderson.
Stillwell, Jessie, 93, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel. Burial: Union Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Stroud, Darrel, 89, died Saturday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Martin Catholic Church. Burial: Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Trautner, Gervase, 88, died Wednesday. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Wilson, Stephen, 51, died Friday. Service: Noon Wednesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery.
Wiseman, Lois, 86, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Cecil Funeral Home, Whitesville. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
