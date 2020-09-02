Allen, Gary, 67, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Beulah Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Visitation: From 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Ball, John, 78, died Saturday. Visitation: From 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Jagoe Cemetery.
Duncan, Jed, 68, died Thursday. Walk-through visitation: 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Dzoba, Garry, 79, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Owensboro Memorial Gardens Chapel. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Fowler, David, 67, died Sunday. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with a memorial service with limited attendance.
Frantz, Rebecca, 76, died Thursday. Service: Noon Wednesday at St. Stephen Cathedral. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with prayers at 6 p.m., and 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Hayden, Mackey, 64, died July 15. Memorial service: 4 p.m. Saturday at Gibson and Son Funeral Home at Lewisport. Inurnment: Lewisport Cemetery. Visitation: Noon until service time at the funeral home.
Latham, Glenda, 69, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m.. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Island Community Cemetery in McLean County. Visitation: Streamed live on at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Sandefur, Ryan, 45, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. on Friday at Miller Schapmire Funeral Home in Hartford. Burial: Oakwood Cemetery in Hartford. Visitation: From 10 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
Wells, Linda, 86, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home. Burial: Horton’s Chapel Cemetery. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
