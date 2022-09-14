Bard, Benzell E., Sr., 83, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at Barnes Chapel United Methodist Church, Beaver Dam. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery, Beaver Dam. Visitation: From 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Cox, Velma, 96, died Sunday. Service: Noon Wednesday at Evergreen Cemetery, Greenville.
Dawson, Monnie, 97, died Saturday. Service: Noon Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Karns Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Harralson, Larry, 76, died Saturday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Pius the Tenth Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
List, Vicki, 56, died Monday. Service: 6 p.m. Thursday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: 2 p.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Payne, James, 79, died Monday. Funeral Mass: Noon Friday at St. Stephen Cathedral, Owensboro. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery, Owensboro. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m., Thursday and 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory.
Rickard, Larry, 73, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento. Burial: West Union Schoolhouse Cemetery in Sacramento. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Whitaker, Eleanor, 96, died Monday. Service: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Immaculate Catholic Church. Burial: Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Visitation: 3-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, and 8-9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
