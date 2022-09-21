Cotton, Beulah, 83, died Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. Burial: Bells Run Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Haynes, Joseph, 77, died Thursday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. William Catholic Church in Philpot. Burial: St. William Cemetery.
Raymer, Joan, 84, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Oakwood Cemetery, Hartford. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Roberts, Janice, 74, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel. Burial: Lewisport Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Stevens, Bill, 75, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Westview Cemetery. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Sharer, Franklin, 88, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 at Rochester First Baptist Church in Rochester, Illinois. Burial: Rochester Cemetery. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Whitaker, Betty, 93, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery, Livermore. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
