Beckner, Teresa, 64, died Thursday. Service: 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Bellamy, Helen, 73, died Tuesday. Service: Noon Wednesday at Rosehill Cemetery.
Buskill, Juanita, 94, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at New Hope Cemetery. Burial: Following service.
Drury, Evelyn, 98, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Sts. Joe and Paul Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at the church.
Henderson, Ray, 77, died Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
James, William, 85, died Friday. Service: Noon Wednesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Following service at Calvary Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday.
Johannson, Ladonna, 57, died Saturday. Services: Noon Wednesday at Hazel Creek Missionary Baptist Church. Burial: Hazel Creek Missionary Baptist Cemetery. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Phillips, Erix, 81, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Following service at Cave Springs Cemetery.
Taphorn, Audra, 82, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Walnut Memorial Baptist Church. Burial: Noon Saturday at Resthaven Cemetery, Louisville. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church, and 10 a.m. until noon Saturday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, Louisville.
Whitaker, Eleanor, 96, died Monday. Service: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Immaculate Catholic Church. Burial: Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Visitation: 3-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, and 8-9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
