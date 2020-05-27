Basham, Shelby, 74, died Friday. Memorial: From 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory.
Dowell, Betty, 89, died Saturday. Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday at Yellow Creek Baptist Church: Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: From 3 to 7 p.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and from 9 to 10 a.m. at Yellow Creek Baptist Church.
Halliman, David, 32, died Friday. Visitation: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Saints Joseph and Paul Catholic Church. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery.
Powers, Helen, 92, died Sunday. Funeral Mass: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: From 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Witt, Kathleen, 75, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, Kentucky. Visitation: From 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
