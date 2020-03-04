Alverson, Alva, 93, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery.
Bretz, Phyllis, 63, died Friday. Memorial: 2 p.m. Thursday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana.
Buck, Larry, 73, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Blackford Baptist Church. Burial: Church cemetery. Visitation: From 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville, and after 9 a.m. Friday at the church.
Hudson, Gregory, 39, died Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Corley Chapel Cemetery.
Leslie, Mary, 72, died Thursday. Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. Sunday at The Olmsted, 3701 Frankfort Ave.
Ryan, Linda, 78, died Feb. 17. Celebration of Life Memorial: 1 p.m. Sunday at Paradise Point Resort, 1404 Vacation Road, San Diego.
Staples, Ken, 78, died Saturday. Service: 5 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: After noon Wednesday.
Whitaker, Dorothy, 86, died Monday. Funeral: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Unity Cemetery, Graham. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Commented