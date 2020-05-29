Bennett, Sandy, 62, died Saturday. Memorial service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Good Shepherd Church.
Gray, Jamie, 55, died Tuesday. Funeral: Noon Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home and 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Hutchinson, Gwendolyn, 91, died Saturday. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday inside of Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Staser, Melissa, 45, died Saturday. Visitation: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Commented