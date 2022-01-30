Burnett, Susan, 66, died Thursday. Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Central City. Burial: New Hope Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Deweese, Major, 92, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Monday, January 31, 2022 at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: New Harmony Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home.
Estes, Jean, 93, died Friday. Service: 4 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 12 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Harl, Michael, 70, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: From 12 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Haycraft, Joy, 72, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hawesville United Methodist Church. Burial: Serenity Hills. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. until service on Tuesday at Hawesville United Methodist Church.
Howard, Terry, 59, died Friday. Graveside service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Calhoun Cemetery.
Lindsay, Elizabeth, 61, died January 16, 2022. Service: 4 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Risinger, Wayne, died on Friday. Celebration of life: From 2 to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 6 at Reflections of Christ Church, Utica.
Saltsman, Linda, 74, died Thursday. Service: 10 a.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: Noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday and 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Woodburn, Robert, 84, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, January 30, 2022 at Tucker Memorial Chapel. Burial: Sacramento Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
