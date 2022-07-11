Capps, Yvetta, died Friday. Services 11 a.m. Wednesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: New Cliff Cemetery in Cannelton. Visitation: from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, and from 8:30 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Hagan, Thomas, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: from 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery.
Hardin, Michael, 70, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Geary Funeral Home. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m., with a boilermakers local service at 6 p.m., Sunday and after 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Lovell, Dale, 80, died Thursday. Service: 6 p.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Rosewood Farms in Greenville. Visitation: 5 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the farm.
Lynch, Lillard, 92, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Bennett Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Stallings, Dorothy, 87, died Thursday. Service: 10 a.m. Monday at Immaculate Catholic Church. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m., Sunday and 8:30 until 9:30 a.m. Monday, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Wheeler, Carroll, 86, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Gary’s Funeral Home. Burial: Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
