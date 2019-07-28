Crawford, Catherine, 82, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at St. Bernard Catholic Church, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Church cemetery. Visitation: From 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Monday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home.
Lane, Janice, 66, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Horsley Chapel United Methodist Church, Hardinsburg. Burial: Church cemetery. Visitation: After 8 a.m. Monday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home, Hardinsburg.
Nixon, Thomas, 64, died July 18. Memorial service: 2 p.m. Sunday at American Legion Kapperman Post 44, 711 State St., Newburgh, Indiana. Visitation: After 1 p.m. Sunday. Celebration of life after service.
