Combs, John, 92, died Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, July 3, 2022, at the Jack T. Wells Activity Center on the campus of Kentucky Wesleyan College. Visitation: noon until the time of the service Sunday, July 3, 2022, at the Jack T. Wells Activity Center.
Deitz, Sandy, 65, died Friday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Muster Funeral Home, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Hill, Lisa, 60, died Thursday. Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Island Baptist Church Cemetery; meal to follow. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Hutchins, Ken, 85, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Morris, Barbara, 91, died Thursday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church. Burial: St. Mary Cemetery.
