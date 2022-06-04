Atherton, Myrna, 58, died Monday, May 23, 2022. Service: 4 p.m. Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Howard, Jewell, 86, died Thursday. Service: Noon Saturday at Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Lee, Joe, 95, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Entombment: Owensboro Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Rogers, Tracy, 55, died Wednesday. Graveside service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Fisher Cemetery in McHenry.
