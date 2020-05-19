Reedy, Herbert, 95, died Wednesday. Service: Live streaming at 11 a.m. on Wednesday on www.davis funeralhome.com. Drive-by caravan remembrance: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Funsch, Dennis, 79, died Thursday. Service: Funeral Mass at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Blessed Mother Church. Drive-through visitation: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Harding, Esther, 58, died Friday. Service: Noon on Thursday in the Chapel of Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial to follow at Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: At the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Humphrey, Michelle, 52, died Friday. Service: streamed live at 2 p.m. on Wednesday on www.mus terfuneralhomes.com.
Howard, Elizabeth, 85, died Thursday. Visitation: 8:30 a.m. Friday at Precious Blood Catholic Church. Mass: 10 a.m. Friday.
