Baggett, Janet, 84, died Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. Service: 3 p.m. Tuesday in the Somerby Room at Somerby, Peachtree City, Georgia. Visitation: 2 p.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at Somerby.
Cecil, James, 78, died. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Monday at St. William Catholic Church, Knottsville. Burial: St. William Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass Monday at the church.
Ellis, Wilodean, 81, died Wednesday. Service: Noon Monday at The First Presbyterian Church, Greenville. Burial: West End Cemetery, Greenville. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Grieb, Patricia, 82, died Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. Service: Noon Wednesday at Grace Lutheran Church, New Albany, Indiana. Burial: Cave Hill Cemetery, Louisville. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Johnson, Jimmy, 68, died Friday. Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29 at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Bethlehem Cemetery, Bremen. Visitation: 4-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28 at the funeral home.
McNatton, Douglas, 68, died Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church, Owensboro.
Melton, Lonnie, 76, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Payne, Mary, 81, died Wednesday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Monday at Saints Joseph and Paul Catholic Church. Burial: 10 a.m. Tuesday at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m., with prayers at 4 p.m., Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass Monday at the church.
Russell, Ruby, 92, died Friday. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29 at Cecil Funeral Home, Whitesville. Burial: Ralph Cemetery, Whitesville. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m Monday, Aug. 28 and 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29 at the funeral home.
