Atherton, Helen, 92, died Wednesday. Burial: Pleasant Hope Church Cemetery in McLean County.
Bickett, Betty, 91, died Tuesday. Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, Calhoun. A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Muster Funeral Home. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery. Visitation: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Home.
Dowell, Levina, 70, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Restorations Church, Hardinsburg.
Edgell, Mary, 79, died Thursday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, with prayers at 6:30 p.m., and from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Elliott, Steven, 60, died Saturday, June 10, 2023. Service: Noon on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at the Hartford Memorial Chapel. Visitation: 11 a.m. Sunday, July 16, 2023, at the Hartford Memorial Chapel.
Herndon, Tom, 66, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the funeral home.
Magill, Janet, 85, of Grandview, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at the Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport. Burial: Grandview Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Morphew, William, 85, of Chesapeake, died June 14, 2023. Burial: Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veteran Cemetery in Suffolk City, Virginia.
Nelson, Effie, 74, died Friday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Pannell, Iletta Mae, 61, died Friday. Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento. Burial: Sacramento Methodist Cemetery. Visitation: From 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Paw, Gay Mee, 16, died Wednesday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Monday at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Burial: St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery. Visitation: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., with prayers at 5:30 p.m., Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Cemetery.
Piper, Barry, 67, died Wednesday. Service: Noon Monday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Miller Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Monday at the funeral home.
Piper, Larry, 76, died Monday, June 19, 2023. Service: Noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, 2023, in the community room at 530 Yale Place, Owensboro.
Simmons, Irene, 96, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday and noon until time of service Monday at the funeral home.
Stone, Martha, 83, died Friday. Services: 1 p.m. Monday at Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville. Burial: Clear Run Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: From noon until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Wilcox, Wesley, 90, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Mount Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
