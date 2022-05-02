Alexander, Regina, 76, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home. Burial: Johnson Cemetery.
Bowles, Evelyn, 102, died Wednesday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Brescia University, Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel. Burial: 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Mount Saint Joseph of the Ursuline Sisters. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the time of the mass Tuesday at Brescia University Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel.
Brewer, Kathy, 66, died Friday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: New Hope Cemetery, Moorman. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Cravens, Robert, 84, died Friday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation: After 1 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Edge, Shirley, 87, died Thursday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial: St. Mary’s Cemetery. Visitation: noon until 4 p.m. Monday at Cecil Funeral Home.
Fischer, Sylvester, 77, died Friday. Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Martin Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home & Crematory and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Geary, Harold, 75, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: New Hope Cemetery. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Haile, Josephine, died Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Beshear Funeral Home. Burial: Ilsley Cemetery. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Rager, Virginia, 72, died Friday. Graveside service: 10 a.m. Monday at New Life Cemetery, Powderly, with burial to follow.
Rolley, Mildred, 99, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Lee Cemetery, Greenville. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Scott, Anthony, 95, died Friday. Services: Noon Monday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: New Hope Cemetery in Moorman. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Monday.
Sterling, Sue, 81, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
