Biggs, Betty, 78, died Monday. Service: 10 a.m. Monday at St. Bernard Catholic Church, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Grandview Cemetery, Grandview, Indiana. Visitation: From 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday and after 8 a.m. Monday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport.
Bryant-Higgs, Agnes, 72, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Monday.
Coomes, Viola, 88, died Thursday. Service: 3 p.m. Sunday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: From 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Musters in Calhoun.
Jennings, Marvin Dewayne, 55, died Sept 28. Memorial service: From 2 to 5 p.m. Nov. 10 at Smothers Park.
Key, Elizabeth, 92, died Thursday. Service: 3 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: From noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Leach, Mary, 83, died Thursday. Services are 2 p.m. Monday in the Chapel of Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Monday.
Marks, Darlene, 80, died Thursday. Service: Noon Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Entombment: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: From 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday and after 11 a.m. Monday.
McGehee, Michael, 63, died Friday. Memorial service: 3 p.m. Sunday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: After 2 Sunday.
Roberts, Carl, 93, died Thursday. Service: 10 a.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Cates Cemetery, Whitesville. Visitation: From 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and after 9 a.m. Monday.
Stanley, Bruce, 58, died Thursday. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Yeargins Chapel Cemetery. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Sunday.
Vowels, Peter, 73, died Oct. 6. Celebration of life: Sunday, 1015 Mill St., Hanson, KY 42413. Open house: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday.
