Baggett, Janet, 84, died Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. Service: 3 p.m. Tuesday in the Somerby Room at Somerby, Peachtree City, Georgia. Visitation: 2 p.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at Somerby.
Grieb, Patricia, 82, died Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. Service: Noon Wednesday at Grace Lutheran Church, New Albany, Indiana. Burial: Cave Hill Cemetery, Louisville. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Johnson, Jimmy, 68, died Friday. Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Bethlehem Cemetery, Bremen.
McNatton, Douglas, 68, died Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church, Owensboro.
Payne, Mary, 81, died Wednesday. Burial: 10 a.m. Tuesday at Resurrection Cemetery.
Russell, Ruby, 92, died Friday. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Cecil Funeral Home, Whitesville. Burial: Ralph Cemetery, Whitesville. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
