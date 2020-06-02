Hall, Angela, 52, died Friday. Funeral: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home in Hawesville, also streamed livon the Gibson & Son Facebook page. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home and 10 a.m. until service time Wednesday.
Most Popular
Articles
- GoVoteKy.com ready for absentee ballot requests
- Jim Lambert, educator and former county commissioner, dies
- Golden Corral won't reopen, company says
- More than 100 demonstrators protest against police brutality
- Golden Corral won't reopen, company says
- Officials say Minneapolis officer's actions were wrong
- Circuit clerk to begin written tests Monday
- Owensboro woman gaining appreciation for Kentucky heritage through clogging
- Golden Corral won't reopen, company says
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- NAACP, other agencies to hold peaceful rally against racism Thursday
- Owensboro Country Club begins new era
- Kentucky has more than 10,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Spectra waiting for state guidance to reopen convention center snd Sportscenter
- Fitness Centers reopen to good start
- Parks departments working in unison to reopen
- OH providing helmets at feeding site this week
- Latanzio named OMS family resource coordinator
Most Popular
Articles
- GoVoteKy.com ready for absentee ballot requests
- Jim Lambert, educator and former county commissioner, dies
- Golden Corral won't reopen, company says
- More than 100 demonstrators protest against police brutality
- Golden Corral won't reopen, company says
- Officials say Minneapolis officer's actions were wrong
- Circuit clerk to begin written tests Monday
- Owensboro woman gaining appreciation for Kentucky heritage through clogging
- Golden Corral won't reopen, company says
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Paul advocates 'full bore' of reopening state's economy (3)
- Panther Creek bridge too damaged to repair (1)
- Bridge expected to 'glow' before end of summer (1)
- 10 Ursuline Sisters celebrate jubilees (1)
- 55 Heritage Park graduates have 'year to remember' (1)
- A message for the Class of 2020 (1)
- People: May 14, 2020 (1)
- Rare inflammatory condition affects some kids with COVID-19 (1)
- Defense in death penalty case asks for postponement of October trial (1)
- People: May 21, 2020 (1)
Cars
$16,500
- Mileage: 27,530
- Updated
Commented