Bickett, Betty, 91, died Tuesday. Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, Calhoun. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery. Visitation: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, with prayers at 7 p.m., and 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Home.
Edgell, Mary, 79, died Thursday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Elliott, Steven, 60, died Saturday, June 10, 2023. Service: Noon on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at the Hartford Memorial Chapel. Visitation: 11 a.m. Sunday, July 16, 2023, at the Hartford Memorial Chapel.
Hamilton, Christie, 46, died Sunday, June 11, 2023. Service: Noon Wednesday in the chapel of McFarland Funeral Home, Owensboro.
Herndon, Tom, 66, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the funeral home.
Nelson, Effie, 74, died Friday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery.
Pannell, Iletta Mae, 61, died Friday. Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento. Burial: Sacramento Methodist Cemetery. Visitation: From 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Pendley, Kenneth, 70, died Saturday. Funeral services: Noon Tuesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Fairmount Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Piper, Larry, 76, died Monday, June 19, 2023. Service: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 1, 2023, in the community room at 530 Yale Place, Owensboro.
Wood, Kathy, 72, died Friday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Bernard Catholic Church, Rockport. Burial: Sunset Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport.
Commented