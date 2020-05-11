Field, Clark, died April 20. Visitation 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., May 17 at Ziemer Funeral Home Central Chapel in Evansville. Celebration of life: 4 p.m. Burial mass: 10 a.m, May 18, at All Saints Parish, St. Anthony Catholic Church in Evansville.
Banks, Faye, 73, died April 27. Graveside service: Live streaming at 10 a.m. Wednesday on Gibson & Son Funeral Home Facebook page.
Chambers, Kerry, 46, died Friday. Service: Live streaming on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
Lane, Kash, 7 days old, died Tuesday. Drive-through visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
