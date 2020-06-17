Brown, Jean, 91, died Saturday. A public memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-West at the Committal Shelter. Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville, is in charge of arrangements.
Ewing, James, 57, died Monday. Services will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Howell, Dorothy, 88, died Sunday. Services are 2 p.m. Wednesday at New Hope Baptist Church in Newtonville, Indiana. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at New Hope Baptist Church.
Fulkerson James, 83, Owensboro, died Saturday. Visitation will be Wednesday from noon to 3:30 p.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Fuqua, Pamela, 45, died Saturday. Funeral is 2 p.m. Wednesday, with visitation from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery.
Evans, Nellodean, 70, died Monday. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial in Fairmount Cemetery.
Taylor, Gertrude, died Monday. Services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday and after 10 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
