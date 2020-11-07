CENTRAL CITY — G B Rolley, 98, of Central City, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Western Kentucky Veterans Center in Hanson. He was born in Depoy on Sept. 9, 1922, the son of Will Rolley and Dora McElvain Rolley. He was a veteran of World War II, serving in the Navy, and was a lifetime member of the VFW. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Mr. Rolley was preceded in death by his parents; nine brothers; and three sisters.
He is survived by two sons, Craig (Brenda) Rolley of Madisonville and Joel (Linda) Rolley of Brighton, Michigan; one daughter, Tammy (Rickey) Hoskins of Greenville; eight grandchildren, Chance (Crystal) Rolley, Tanna Rolley, Scottie Daniels, Rachel (Nick) Cease, Kayla (Chance) Beliles, Kevin (Dianna) Rolley, Dennis (Jen) Rolley and April Rolley; 14 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Lee Family Cemetery in Greenville with Bishop Donnie Abney officiating. There will be no visitation.
Friends and family attending will be required to wear masks.
Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project through the phone number 855-448-3997.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
