BEAVER DAM — G. Ruth Benton, 92, of Beaver Dam, went to her heavenly home Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Beaver Dam Nursing & Rehab Center. She was born Thursday, April 18, 1929, in Martwick to the late Frank and Lillian Carter Harper. Ruth loved to cook, especially your favorite sweets when you were coming to see her, and she always had room for one more person at her table. Having her people all together made her the happiest, and you never left without her asking when you’d be back. She was a member of Concord Baptist Church.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul H. Benton; one brother, Gene Harper; and one sister, Annetta Tarrants.
Ruth leaves behind to cherish her memory with three sons, Donald (Connie) Benton of Livermore, Frank (Nancy) Benton of Glasgow and Randall (Gayle) Benton of Hobart, Indiana; one daughter, Robin (Barry) McGuire of Hebron, Indiana; nine grandchildren, Brian (Tammy) Benton, Todd (Sara) Benton, Joshua (Emily) Benton, Hannah (Chris) Parrish, Ashley (Andrew) Hensley, Jordan Benton, Sydney Benton, Andrew Benton and Matthew Benton; 12 great-grandchildren; one brother, L.H. (Bettye) Harper of Echols; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Pastor Frank Benton and Pastor Donald Benton officiating. Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Friends may visit with Ruth’s family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Sunrise Children Services at sunrise.org/donate, Samaritans Purse at samaritanspurse.org/our-ministry/donate-online or Gideons at gideons.org/donate.
Online condolences may be left for the family of G. Ruth Benton by visiting her memorial at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
