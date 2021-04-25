G. Ted Smith Jr., business, community and education leader, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was 84.
Ted Smith was passionate about the city of Owensboro, the Owensboro school system, Indiana University and his career at Texas Gas. Voted Father of the Year 43 consecutive times by his son, Jay, he provided space and understanding of his wife Jackie’s artistic nature, so foreign to his steadiness and business manner. Her interests expanded Ted’s horizons, and together, they built a life together.
A 1955 graduate of Owensboro High School, he played football for the Red Devils, setting records, some of which still stand. Running for the OHS track team, he won state championships. Receiving a scholarship to Indiana University, he was captain of the football team and received numerous awards for his play on the gridiron, graduating in 1959.
Upon graduation, he joined the athletic department and was promptly called into active duty with the U.S. Army during the Berlin crisis. When returning to IU, he joined the Indiana University Foundation, working with his mentor, Army Armstrong. He later received the Z.G. Clevenger Award, presented to I-Men who, as alumni, made outstanding contributions to Indiana University through service to its athletics program. Mr. Smith returned to Owensboro to join Texas Gas Transmission Corp., from which he retired as senior vice president.
Following his retirement, he served his community as Owensboro city manager. A member of Settle Memorial United Methodist Church, his volunteer work included serving 11 years on the Owensboro Board of Education as member and board chair, president of the Owensboro Rotary Club and as a board member of Girls Inc.
Ted Smith’s circle of friends was broad and inclusive, with many considering him their best friend. A mentor to many, he was comfortable with and enthusiastic for friends from all walks of life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George T. Smith Sr. and Louise Sandefur Smith.
Those who remain to honor his memory include his wife of 44 years, Jacqueline Butler Smith; his son, Joseph “Jay” Theodore Smith and his children, Brady Theodore Smith, Taylor Mackinzie Smith and Cameron Joseph Smith; and his extended family.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Foundation for Excellence, Owensboro Independent Schools, 450 Griffith Ave., Owensboro, KY 42301 or, as Ted would do, by performing an act of kindness for a friend, neighbor or stranger.
