BEAVER DAM -- G.V. Keith, 90, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at OHRH in Owensboro. He was born Oct. 27, 1929, in Ohio County, son of the late O.E. and Lucy Raines Keith.
G.V. was retired from Peabody Coal Company where he was a machine operator at Homestead and Ken Surface Mine. He was a member of Beaver Dam United Methodist Church, UMWA Local 1359 and a member of the local Hardee's Liars Club.
Mr. Keith was preceded in death by his daughter, Christy Keith Wood.
Survivors include his wife, Dianne Hagemeyer Keith; son Geoffrey Keith (Ida); granddaughter Jordan Keith; and nephew Ken Kilbert (Colleen).
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with burial to follow in Sunnyside Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until funeral time on Thursday.
G.V. is also survived by his canine friend, Raggs, and he had Little Red, Scott, Lucky and Buck that preceded him in death.
The family asks that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Ohio County Animal Shelter. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
