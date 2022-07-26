RICHLAND, INDIANA — Gabriel “Gabe” Lee Ward, 24, of Richland, Indiana died Saturday, July 23, 2022. Gabe had served in the United States Air Force and had worked as a fabricator in a machine shop.
Survivors: fiancée, Kyleigh Cooper; his mother, Mattie Ward; his grandparents, Terry and Pat Ward, and Steve Lear; and his siblings, Ashley Ward, Landon Ward, and Kaylan Dailey.
Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Friends unable to attend may leave a condolence for the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
