Gabrielle Marie Jean Gustin Watson, our Gaby, passed away peacefully while taking a nap Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Hillcrest Signature Skilled Nursing Facility. She was 91. Gaby was truly a member of the greatest generation. A war bride from World War II, she was born in a small Flemish village outside of Brussels, Belgium. Gaby lived a life based upon her personal admonition that “you just keep going.” She just kept going when Belgium was occupied by Germany. She just kept going when her father was captured as a prisoner of war, his return uncertain. She just kept going through her immigration to the U.S. and achieving citizenship. She just kept going, raising children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She worked until she was 85 years old and never asked for anything. She just kept going.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Watson; parents Leon and Anastasie Gustin; and grandson Christopher Berry.
Those who remain to honor her life and her spirit include her children, Thomas Hart Watson and his wife, Barbara, and Cathy Ringham and her husband, Tony, all of Owensboro, Ruth Ann Berry and her husband, Don, of Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, and Carl Watson and his wife, Nancy, of Clarksville, Georgia; her grandchildren, David Anthony Phelps and his wife, Trisha, Jeffery Scott Phelps and his wife, Krystal, Dr. Thomas H. Watson and his wife, Kiley, Tracy Watson Barr and her husband, Johnathan, Tucker Barr, Nick Ringham and his wife, Samantha, Julie Ringham (Amar Pandit), Leigh Berry and Jennifer Berry Bross; and her great-grandchildren, Easton Hart Phelps, Kailyn McKenzie Phelps, Kinsley Shea Phelps, Kloee Kathleen Phelps, Shelby Allyn Phelps, Allie Elizabeth Phelps, Gage Christopher Phelps, Grace Arden Watson, Emily Shepherd Watson, Benjamin W. Barr, Elizabeth M. Barr, Abigail L. Barr, Avery Ringham, Brooklyn Benoit and Hannah Bross.
Services for Gabrielle Marie Jean Gustin Watson, officiated by her son, Thomas Hart Watson, will be 2 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, where visitation will be after 10 a.m. Friday. Private burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Folds of Honor or Daniel Pitino Shelter.
