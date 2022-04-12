Gail Ann Rekemeyer Williams, 62, of Owensboro, peacefully passed on to eternal life on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.
Gail was born on October 18, 1959, in Waterloo, New York to the late Duane E. Rekemeyer and Mary Emens Rekemeyer. She spent her early years at her family’s home on the Emens Farm on Cayuga Lake, in Romulus, New York. There, she acquired a great love for the outdoors and the water. Her family then moved to Seneca Falls, New York where she attended Mynderse Academy, competitively swam for various organizations on the lake, and later earned a degree at Alfred State College.
In 1982, she met Mike Williams at their best friends’ wedding in Seneca Falls, when she was the maid of honor and he was the best man. That meeting turned into 40 plus years of love, marriage, and family in Owensboro. Gail made many friends through church, work, and her family. Her infectious smile, pleasant demeanor, and selflessness attracted everyone she met. She was a dedicated daughter, wife, mother, aunt, daughter-in-law, sister-in-law, friend, and, best of all, Gigi. She loved hosting the holiday gatherings for the Williams family and friends, and she was known to be a fantastic cook and decorator. She took an interest in everyone, tirelessly and selflessly taking care of those she loved. Her family and friends were the most important things in the world to her.
She held various positions at Pinkerton Tobacco Co./Swedish Match in Owensboro, ending her 35-year career there as human resources supervisor. She was loved and respected by all levels of co-workers because of her strong dedicated work ethic, helpful caring attitude, and always beautiful smile.
Gail was a faithful woman who was an active member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church for 30 years. Her faith was exemplified in the way she lived her entire life — never about her, always about others. She proved to be a strong fighter who did not know the meaning of giving up. She was a woman who always chose the right path and serves as an inspiration for us all.
In addition to her parents, Gail was preceded in death by a brother, Patrick Rekemeyer.
She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Mike Williams; sons, Brian M. Williams (Alicia) of Owensboro, Geoffrey J. Williams (Alyssa) of Denver, Colorado, and Luke T. Williams of Owensboro; grandchildren, Levi and Liliana Williams; a sister, Kathy Ragan (David) of Waterloo, New York; mother-in-law, Wanda Williams; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Joseph M. Williams (Jacqueline) of Lexington, Jeffrey M. Williams (Angela) of Owensboro, Aaron N. Williams (Cathy) of Owensboro, Karen A. Williams of Owensboro, Gregory S. Williams (Kristina) of Zionsville, Indiana, Vania M. Campbell (Billy) of Lexington, Leeta R. Williams of Lexington, and Kimberly M. Williams of Newark, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 13 at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Burial will be at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m., at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, and from 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral mass on Wednesday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Brown Cancer Center, Patient Care and Support, 529 S. Jackson St., Louisville, KY 40202, https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1157/19/fdn/form.aspx?sid=1157&gid=1&pgid=336&cid=886 (select “SOAR ON”) or National MPS Society, P.O. Box 14686 Durham, NC 27709-4686.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
