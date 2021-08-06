Gail Arnold Howard, 77, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born March 28, 1944, in Daviess County to the late Jesse L. Arnold Sr. and Mary Evelyn Arnold Wilson. She was a member of Hall Street Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Tammy Howard.
She is survived by her brother, Jesse Arnold Jr.; a granddaughter, Whitney May Malina; great-granddaughter Lynnox Blue Attebury; nephew J.L. Arnold; niece Marla Scott; great-nephew Kyle Arnold; and great-nieces Brianna Atkins, Peyton Powell and Jesslyn Arnold.
A memorial service will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at 2905 Allen St., Owensboro.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
