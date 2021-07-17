Gail D. Bullington, 71, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021, at Hermitage Care and Rehab Center. She was born Dec. 19, 1949, in Daviess County to the late Robert Lee Dever Jr. and Kay Deason Dever. Gail retired from MPD and was a member of Yellow Creek Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, David Glenn Dever.
She is survived by several cousins and extended family members.
A private service will be held at Owensboro Memorial Gardens with burial to follow.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
