Gail Deane Higdon, 74, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Sept. 21, 1945, in Marshall, Missouri, to the late Marshall Dean and Lois Bird Moore. Gail was a member of New Beginnings Missionary Church in Spottsville. She was very crafty and enjoyed creating and making things. She loved reading the Bible, was very active in her church and was a giver. But most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, David "Bruce" Higdon; sons Shawn David Higdon (Paige) and Brandon Marshall Higdon; five grandchildren, Zachary David Higdon, Jordan Reason Higdon, Heather Anna Tromble, Allison Claire McElvain (Wayne) and Sarah Grace Tromble; two great-grandchildren, Chance and "Super" Cooper McElvain; three sisters, Gara Lynn Morton (Skip), Terri Hielman and Robin Franklin (Tim); former daughter-in-law, Jo Ann Higdon; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
