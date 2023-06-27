Gail (Galloway) Hoskins, 74, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 24, 2023, at her home. She was born Oct. 2, 1948, to the late Louise and Robert Galloway. Gail was born and raised in Owensboro before moving to Vero Beach, Florida, where she worked alongside her former husband in the plumbing industry before divorcing in 1990. She then met her current husband, Robert “Bob” Hoskins, and they married in 1991, starting a lovely new life of putting businesses together and traveling throughout the states.
Gail was a wife, mother, grandmother, and wonderful aunt. She had a love for being outside, birdwatching, and stargazing. Gail was extremely talented in her sewing and crocheting. She made hats, coasters, shawls, scarves, and more to no end for her family or anyone who needed it. She had a big heart and cared for people, never meeting someone she didn’t like, and if so, you wouldn’t have known because she never spoke ill of anyone. Gail loved animals, especially dogs. She also loved the Lord and said her prayers daily.
In addition to her parents, Gail was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Lindquist, and a brother, Donald Galloway.
She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Robert “Bob” Hoskins; daughter, Rhonda Cavenaugh Deggller; son, Joseph Cavenaugh; sisters, Karen Carrico and Beverly Morrison; brothers, Glen Galloway and Joseph Cavenaugh, Jr.; and many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Care given by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
