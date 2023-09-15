HENDERSON — Gail Jean Stamps, 71, of Henderson, died Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at home surrounded by her family. Gail was born in Eureka, Indiana May 30, 1952, to the late Dora (Hanley) and Robert Parm. She was a member of First Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors: husband, Melvin Stamps; children, Layson Parm, John Brooks (Schmia), Margo Otis (Robert), Richard Coker, and Nakayla Crowe; 19 grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren; siblings, Sina Evans and Bill Parm; along with many beloved nieces and nephews.
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at First Missionary Baptist Church, 20 South Elm St., Henderson, with Pastor Esters officiating. Burial: Fernwood Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Friends unable to attend may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
