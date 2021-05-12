Gail Marie Johnson, 43, of Philpot, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021, at her home. She was born in Owensboro on March 27, 1978, to Sheila Chappell Johnson and the late Lonnie Johnson.
Gail was a member of the Christian faith and a self-employed construction worker.
She had a heart for people and was always willing to help others whenever she
could.
In her free time, you could find her reading or writing her own poetry. She loved her family very much and enjoyed spending quality time with them.
Along with her father, Gail is preceded in death by her late husband, Steve Russellburg; and her paternal and maternal grandparents.
Gail is survived by her children, Alisha Russellburg, Sheila Russellburg and Steven Russellburg; one grandson on the way, Nathaniel Hunter; her siblings, Shelly Wilkerson, Frankie Johnson and Laura Finley; her nieces, Kelci Duncan, Leslie Filback, Brooklyn Johnson, Brianna Johnson and Hannah Finley; her nephews, Hunter Johnson, Terry Johnson, Austin Johnson and Timothy Burnett; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
All who wish to honor Gail at the visitation are required to wear a mask while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
