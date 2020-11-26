Gail Trogden, 76, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. She was born in Owensboro on Jan. 16, 1944, to the late Delbert A. and Catherine Falloway Cissna. Gail worked as a bus driver for 10 years for the Daviess County School System. She went on to co-own M & T Upholstery Inc. and retired in 2003. Gail was a member of AMVETS and Fraternal Order of Eagles. She enjoyed being with family and socializing with friends.
Along with her parents, Gail is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Ray Trogden, in 2003; her grandson, Taylor Scott Simmons, in 2015; three brothers; two sisters; and her partner of 14 years, Bennie James.
Gail is survived by her daughter, Carla (Jeff) Simmons; her son, Paul (Kelly) Trogden; her grandchildren, Kristy Simmons, Kara (Tyler) Conkwright, Chase, Hannah and Molly Trogden; her siblings, Delbert (Vicki) Falloway, Glenn (Linda) Falloway, Danny (Peggy) Falloway, Frankie Revlett, Kathy Kicinski, Donna Dant, Jeanie Russell and Frannie Sunn; and several nieces and nephews.
Private services will be Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory with Bro. Farrell Isenberg officiating.
All 25 members of the immediate family in attendance to honor Gail are required to wear a mask.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Trogden.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Gail Trogden and sign her virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented