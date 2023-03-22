Gale N. Buchanan, 85, passed away on Sunday, February, 19, 2023. He was born on Dec. 28, 1937, in Drakesboro, KY, to the late Albert and Alpha Buchanan. He received his master’s degree at Western Kentucky University in physical education. He taught in the Daviess County school system for 37 years where he taught math and was an intramural basketball coach. He enjoyed UK basketball and had a passion for gardening, especially tomatoes and took pride in displaying them. He enjoyed watching the Kentucky Derby every year and selecting his horse. He loved going out to eat and Cracker Barrel was one of his favorites. He didn’t eat many sweets, but pineapple upside down cake was his favorite and he loved Diane Blanton’s pineapple cake that she made for him several times and also Wanda’s peach cobbler. He said it was as good as his mother’s. He had a dry sense of humor and was very witty and would say something out of the blue that would make you crack up. He loved spending time with family and friends and the holidays were very special that his wife hosted every year.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Junior Buchanan, Bobby Buchanan, Gary Buchanan, and Billy Buchanan; sisters, Joyce Wester and Sheila Easley; and his beloved dog, Queenie.
He is survived by his wife of almost 35 years, Kathy Burns Buchanan; daughter, Lori Wrenn (Bill); son, Brent Buchanan; stepdaughter, Amber Thompson; stepson, Jarrett Thompson; grandchildren, Derek Wrenn, Natalie Wrenn, Madisen Buchanan, Megan Buchanan, Kierstin Thompson and Kaiden Bartlett; sister, Shirley Bradley; brother, Ricky Buchanan; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 24, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation is from 1 p.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Caretenders and Progressive Sports Therapy for all their help the past two years.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
