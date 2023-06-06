Gale Frances Mayton, 75, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, June 4, 2023. She was born Oct. 10, 1947, to Leroy Mayton and Betty Boone. Gale retired from Ragu where she worked for many years as a forklift operator. She enjoyed playing Bingo and shopping. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren, and spent as much time with them as she could.
Gale was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy and Betty; son, Pat Higdon; sister, Diane Jones; brother, Gerald Mayton; and granddaughter, Lauren Girten.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, Benny (Nicole) Girten; grandson, Clint (Heather) Girten; grandchildren, Ellie, Owen, Liam, Hunter, and Lane; and her best friend since childhood, Judy Boarman.
Care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
