STURGIS — Galen Heppler, 81, of Sturgis, passed away Oct. 23, 2020, at The Heartford House in Owensboro. He was born Oct. 23, 1939, in Henderson County to the late Leonard and Josephine Bennett Heppler. He was a Korean War Army veteran, farmer and heavy equipment operator and had a love for motorcycles.
Galen leaves behind his daughter, Vicki (Teddy) Barnett of Owensboro; a grandson, Dalton Barnett of Owensboro; a sister, Jo Marilyn Adkisson of Reed; and a brother, Harry Heppler of Iowa.
Memorial Services will be held at a later time. Care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
Commented