TAFFY — Gardiner “J.R.” Daniel Jr., 82, of Taffy, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at his home from a broken heart. He was born April 14, 1940, in Ohio County to the late James Gardner Daniel and Emma Bell Whittaker. J.R. was retired from Iron Workers Local 103 where he had worked for 30-plus years. He loved woodworking and had a booth at Consumer’s Mall for years. He was the best storyteller and often in the middle of a conversation you’d find him reminiscing on old times and stories (sometimes for hours). He was a member of Bells Run Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Edith Jean Daniel, in 2022; a son, James Gardiner Daniel; sister, Mary Hester Clark; and brothers, Charles Conway and John T. Adkisson.
Survivors include his son, Scott (DeeDee) Daniel; daughter, Tina (Mark) Nicely; daughter-in-law, Karen Daniel; grandchildren, Curry, Jimmy (Leah) Nicely, Bryan (Alex) Daniel, Brittany (Ethan) Roby, Andy (Chelsea) Daniel, Chad Daniel, Brad Willis (Hannah), and Jessi Willis (Adam); and great-grandchildren, Briley, Camden, Kenley, Bristol, Selah, Sophie, Addy, Olivia, Matthew, Jacob, Ivan and Julia, Rhiannon “Rosie”, Wyatt, Molly, Kyle, Bryson, Baylee, Briar, Gunner and Timber.
The Celebration of Life will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Bells Run Baptist Church. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Gardiner may be sent to Bells Run Baptist Church, c/o Missions, 3969 Taffy Road, Hartford, KY 42347.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
